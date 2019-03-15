Canada
March 15, 2019 3:40 pm

Fire destroys rural North Okanagan home; Vernon RCMP investigating

By Online Journalist  Global News

Fire crews were called to a home along the 300 block of Irish Creek Road near Vernon, just after 12 a.m. on Friday.

A rural North Okanagan home was destroyed by fire, Vernon RCMP reported on Friday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the home, located along the 300 block of Irish Creek Road, just after 12 a.m. on Friday. Police said when emergency crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed and that it could not be saved.

Police added that all the occupants were safely evacuated with no reports of injuries.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages and the scene has been secured as investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

Police added that no animals were injured in the fire.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-3028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

