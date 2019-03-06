Four people escape southeastern New Brunswick house fire

A family of four escaped a house fire in southeastern New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.

The Wheaton Settlement home is a “total loss,” according to Petitcodiac Fire Chief Peter Saunders.

He says they were called to a structure fire on Wheaton Settlement Road at about 3:30 a.m. and the home was engulfed when they arrived.

“Four people in the home escaped only with the clothes on their backs,” he said.

He says two dogs were lost in the fire.

Volunteer crews from Salisbury and Havelock also assisted.

Saunders says he understands the family is staying with relatives, but the Canadian Red Cross has also been called to assist.

There is no word on a cause at this time.