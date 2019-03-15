Don Valley Parkway, Line 2 subway partially shut down due to police investigation at Bloor Viaduct

Toronto police are warning of heavy traffic delays downtown after the Don Valley Parkway was partially shut down due to an active investigation at the Bloor Viaduct.

Officials closed the DVP southbound at Bayview Avenue and northbound between the Gardiner Expressway and Bayview Avenue at the beginning of the Friday afternoon rush hour, forcing vehicles onto nearby local roads.

Police said officers, paramedics and firefighters were responding to a “medical emergency” at the Bloor Viaduct.

The TTC said subway service on Line 2 was suspended between St. George and Broadview stations.

The transit agency said shuttle buses are operating on Broadview Avenue, Gerrard Street East, Parliament Street and Bloor Street East.

UPDATE: We are working hard to conclude the police investigation on the Prince Edward Viaduct and we ask for patience as this situation progresses. TTC Line 2 is closed between St George/Broadview with shuttle bus service in effect and we are working hard to help congestion.

^rr — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 15, 2019