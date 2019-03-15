Christchurch shooting: Celebrities, politicians react to New Zealand mosque attacks

Celebrities, political leaders and notable figures from around the world were quick to share heartfelt condolences on social media following the mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

Shootings at two mosques left 49 people dead and others seriously hurt.

Three people were arrested — one of them born in Australia — after an active shooter situation led to “significant” fatalities at the mosques during Friday prayers. Police said a fourth person was arrested Friday but that was “not related to these events.”

As soon as the news of the attacks broke, social media was flooded with condolences and people sending sympathies to New Zealand.

First and foremost, the prime minister of the country, Jacinda Ardern, made an emotional statement after the shootings, calling Friday “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” She reiterated her message on Twitter.

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump posted a tweet condemning the “horrible massacre,” as did former leader Barack Obama.

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2019

U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against fear and hate.

Friends, Morning (Friday) is Jummah, the weekly day of worship for our community of Muslim friends and loved ones. Be there for them. Check in. Perhaps extend a kind gesture at your local mosque. There is so much fear and hate. We must negate it with active, courageous love. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.” But I couldn’t say “imagine.” Because of Charleston.

Pittsburgh.

Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Celebrities of all stripes expressed shock and dismay as the events unfolded in Christchurch.

My heart is broken. My country is weeping and so am I. I am dying knowing that this kind of hatred can happen in my homeland. All my love goes out to Christchurch, the victims, the families, the Muslim community, and all who have chosen our islands as their home. This is not us. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 15, 2019

Horrified by the news of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Hate knows no boundaries, especially when so heavily armed. Thinking of the shattered lives and communities, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 15, 2019

New Zealand. One of the most wonderful places in the world full of kind and gentle people. My heart is breaking hearing this horrifying news. — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) March 15, 2019

To the Muslim community— my heart is broken by the horror & loss in New Zealand. We are with you, we see you, and we will fight white supremacy and islamaphobia until we are all free of fear. #ChristchurchMosque — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 15, 2019

More heartbreaking and enraging news, my deepest sympathy to those lost in another racist bigoted killing in New Zealand — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2019

My heart is with New Zealand this morning. Praying for the victims and their families. 💔 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 15, 2019

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement condemning the attacks. The Queen and Prince Philip also shared a message saying, “Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.”

Parkland, Fla., shooting survivor David Hogg sent his love overseas.

I’m so sorry our friends in New Zealand that now know too well the pain that gun violence brings. Even though an ocean separates us your pain is our pain too, and by working together we can end gun violence. – an ally from the USA. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 15, 2019

A drawing depicting the nation’s national bird, the kiwi, weeping, also drew a lot of attention:

Ardern said New Zealand’s national security threat level was lifted from low to high.

She also said none of the people in custody were on security watch lists.

