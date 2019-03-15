Christchurch shooting: Celebrities, politicians react to New Zealand mosque attacks

Celebrities, political leaders and notable figures from around the world were quick to share heartfelt condolences on social media following the mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.
Shootings at two mosques left 49 people dead and others seriously hurt.
Three people were arrested — one of them born in Australia — after an active shooter situation led to “significant” fatalities at the mosques during Friday prayers. Police said a fourth person was arrested Friday but that was “not related to these events.”
As soon as the news of the attacks broke, social media was flooded with condolences and people sending sympathies to New Zealand.
First and foremost, the prime minister of the country, Jacinda Ardern, made an emotional statement after the shootings, calling Friday “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” She reiterated her message on Twitter.
U.S. President Donald Trump posted a tweet condemning the “horrible massacre,” as did former leader Barack Obama.
U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against fear and hate.
Celebrities of all stripes expressed shock and dismay as the events unfolded in Christchurch.
Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement condemning the attacks. The Queen and Prince Philip also shared a message saying, “Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.”
Parkland, Fla., shooting survivor David Hogg sent his love overseas.
A drawing depicting the nation’s national bird, the kiwi, weeping, also drew a lot of attention:
Ardern said New Zealand’s national security threat level was lifted from low to high.
She also said none of the people in custody were on security watch lists.
— With files from Reuters, Jesse Ferreras and Jessica VomieroFollow @CJancelewicz
