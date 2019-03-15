World
March 15, 2019 9:08 am
Updated: March 15, 2019 9:29 am

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube working to remove New Zealand shooting content

By Miyoung Kim Reuters

WATCH: Addressing the nation on Friday night, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern confirmed that at least 40 people have died following a terrorist attack on multiple mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A A

Social media platforms Facebook and Twitter said on Friday they would take down content involving mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques that killed at least 49 people and wounded more than 20.

A suspected gunman broadcast live footage on Facebook of the attack on one mosque in the city of Christchurch, mirroring the carnage played out in video games, after publishing a “manifesto” in which he denounced immigrants.

The video footage, posted online live as the attack unfolded, appeared to show him driving to one mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside.

The New Zealand national flag is flown at half-mast on a Parliament building in Wellington on March 15, 2019, after a shooting attack in Christchurch.

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Story continues below

READ MORE: New Zealand police search home in Dunedin after mosque shooting

Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor, the video showed. Reuters was unable to confirm the authenticity of the footage.

“Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video,” Facebook tweeted.

“We’re also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.”

WATCH BELOW: Shooting suspects not on any security watch lists, according to New Zealand Police

Twitter said it had “rigorous processes and a dedicated team in place for managing exigent and emergency situations” such as this.

“We also cooperate with law enforcement to facilitate their investigations as required,” it said.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said: “Please know we are working vigilantly to remove any violent footage.”

Police investigate a property at Somerville Street on March 15, 2019 in Dunedin, New Zealand. At least 49 people are confirmed dead, with more than 40 people injured following attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images

READ MORE: Winnipeg mosque-goers shocked, speechless about shooting in New Zealand

Live streaming services have become a central component of social media companies’ growth strategy in recent years, but they are also increasingly exploited by some users to livestream offensive and violent content.

In 2017, a father in Thailand broadcast himself killing his daughter on Facebook Live. After more than a day, and 370,000 views, Facebook removed the video.

That year, a video of a man shooting and killing another in Cleveland also shocked viewers.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
christchurch mosque shooting
Christchurch Shooting
mosque shooting
Mosque social media video
Mosque video
new zealand mosque
New Zealand Mosque Shooting
New Zealand shooter
New Zealand Shooting
New Zealand video

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.