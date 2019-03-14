Police arrest alleged B.C. gang member in Okanagan

A B.C. man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder was arrested in the Okanagan on Wednesday night.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Pashminder Boparai was wanted on a nationwide arrest warrant. He is now in custody after being apprehended near Kelowna.

Vancouver police allege that Boparai, a 30-year-old Abbotsford resident, is a gang member.

“We would like to thank the public for tips and acknowledge the Kelowna RCMP for their assistance. They were instrumental in helping capture Mr. Bopari,” Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a press release.

“We’ll continue to work collaboratively with our partnering agencies to combat gang violence that affects our communities.”

In February, Vancouver police announced arrests and charges in relation to a multi-agency gang crime investigation: Taskforce Tourniquet and Project Territory. Boparai was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder.

Vancouver police say Taskforce Tourniquet was formed in March 2017 in response to increasing gang violence in the Lower Mainland. The task force now includes the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., the RCMP, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and local municipal police departments.

Vancouver police added that Moeen Khan, 22, of Surrey is still at large. If you have any information about Khan, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.