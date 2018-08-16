Vancouver Police on lookout for man facing 12 charges related to Project Territory investigation

Vancouver police are searching for a man wanted on several warrants related to Project Territory, a 17-month joint-force investigation that worked to take down gang-related crime in the Lower Mainland.

Anduele Jonathan Pikientio, 22, is facing 12 charges that range from drug offences to participating in a criminal organization.

READ MORE: Project Territory hits Lower Mainland gangsters hard

“Mr. Pikientio has outstanding warrants in at least three different cities in the Lower Mainland, and we believe he is taking steps to avoid being arrested,” said Const. Jason Doucette in a release.

“We are confident someone will recognize him, and we would like them to call 911 right away.”

He is described as black, five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 146 pounds.

READ MORE: Guns, drugs, millions in cash and jewelry seized in ‘major blow’ to Lower Mainland gangs: Police

He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Richmond, B.C.

Anyone who sees Pikientio or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to call 911 immediately. Tips can be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.