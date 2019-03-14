Mediator temporarily halts New Brunswick nursing home contract talks

A mediator has hit the pause button on negotiations between CUPE and the New Brunswick Nursing Home Association.

Talks resumed Monday, but the union has rejected a three-year contract with a wage increase of 10.5 cents an hour every six months. A deal was already turned down last May.

CUPE says they’re frustrated with the province and Premier Higgs government. They believe GNB isn’t taking their concerns seriously, this just isn’t about wages, this is also about a shortage of employees. ⁦@Global_NB⁩ pic.twitter.com/ICPP29b31V — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) March 14, 2019

“That’s actually an insult to the bargaining team that represents those over 4,000 members.” said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions (NBCNHU).

“Cost of living inflated by 2.1 per cent in 2018, and 2.3 per cent the year before that. If workers accept the employer’s proposal, there would be a real wage loss of above 2.4 per cent.”

But the government is singing a much different tune. The minister of social development says they’ve put an “enhanced offer” on the table that was different from the one previously voted on

“I am not lying to you, an enhanced offer was put on the table,” said Minister Dorothy Shephard. “I know that an enhanced offer was put on the table and it’s been discussed.”

But the union is crying foul, saying no such offer was ever made.

“It’s an outright lie,” said Teare “They can explain that to the citizens of New Brunswick.”

The department says the union is downplaying its asks to the media.

Shepard says an “enhanced offer” has been put on the table. Shepard says the union wants wage increase of 20 percent. And that the union has downplayed their wants and needs to the media. A 20 percent increase is just not possible according to the minister. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/qYjDpXbKSt — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) March 14, 2019

“They have demanded wage increases of 20 per cent over four years plus additional compensation adjustments. This is not reasonable,” added Shephard.

The Liberals are supporting the nursing home workers even though these same contract talks broke down during their time in office.

“Even if they turn down an offer, it doesn’t mean negotiations are over and this is what this government has to realize. Negotiation is around a table,” said Denis Landry, the interim leader of the official opposition.

Union members have voted in favor of a strike mandate but a temporary stay has prevented that from happening for at least 10 days as the province awaits a judicial review into a 2018 labour board decision that deems nursing home workers not an essential service.

Meantime, both sides are expected to meet one more time this week. It won’t be around the bargaining table but at the Court of Queen’s Bench, where the government intends to argue that the stay should remain in place until a judicial review is heard.