Alleged North Vancouver mail thieves caught on camera

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating after a group of alleged thieves were caught on camera breaking into a panel of mailboxes in an apartment complex.

The alleged theft took place around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 17, in a lobby at 124 West 1st St.

READ MORE: RCMP release video of Burnaby mail theft crime spree

In the video, three men dressed in black and wearing masks can be seen entering the building, then proceeding directly to the mailboxes.

The video shows the trio using a metal pry bar to attempt to force a mailbox open. Police say they then fled in a silver SUV.

WATCH: (Aired: Jan. 11, 2019) Do you recognize these Burnaby mail thieves?

“You can tell from the video that they’ve done this before,” said North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries in a media release.

“They’re organized, completely disguised, and they work quickly.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them, and are asking residents to be vigilant about suspicious activity in the early hours of the morning.

Investigators warn that mail thieves can collect a variety of sensitive personal information from mail that can be used to steal someone’s identity.