Netflix says Lac-Mégantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

After initially refusing, Netflix has agreed to remove images of the 2013 Lac-Mégantic, Que. disaster from its blockbuster film, “Bird Box.”

READ MORE: Netflix apologizes to Lac-Mégantic for using footage of fatal 2013 explosion in ‘Bird Box’

“Netflix and the filmmakers of ‘Bird Box’ have decided to replace the clip,” a spokesman for the streaming company said in an email to The Canadian Press.

“We’re sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Mégantic community.”

People in the Quebec town and across the province were shocked after learning in January that footage from the derailment and explosion that killed 47 people was used in the drama starring Sandra Bullock.

WATCH BELOW: Lac-Mégantic children mark anniversary of rail disaster

Demands that the brief scene be removed came from politicians at all levels, including Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin.

READ MORE: Quebec minister demands Netflix remove Lac-Mégantic images from productions

Morin said she is satisfied with Netflix’s decision.

“Yes, there was a delay, but I think in the end, what’s more important for me, is that we have a solution to this situation we felt was important to settle,” she said in an interview.

WATCH BELOW: Netflix is warning viewers about ‘The Bird box Challenge’

Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy wrote to the company Jan. 18 calling for it to take out footage of the burning town.

The company initially apologized and promised to do better, but until now it had refused to edit the film.

READ MORE: Netflix has no plans to cut Lac-Mégantic rail disaster scene from ‘Bird Box’ despite outcry

Three months later, Netflix decided to change course. Morin said the film industry needs to reconsider its use of stock footage.

“I think it’s important for the industry to reflect on this,” she said in an interview. “It appears that has happened in this case.”

In a written statement, Roy said “the gesture was long-sought by Quebecers.”

WATCH BELOW: Lac-Mégantic train engineer apologizes for his role in disaster

The House of Commons adopted a motion Jan. 29 demanding Netflix remove the images and compensate the town.

READ MORE: Former mayor revisits ‘painful memories’ as Lac-Mégantic marks 5 years since rail disaster

The Canadian Press learned that the footage will be removed from the film within the next two weeks.