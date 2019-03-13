Sherbrooke elementary students collect 1,308 pairs of socks for the homeless

March 13th was like almost any other school day for Grade 6 students at Sherbrooke Academy Senior Elementary School in Beaconsfield, but with a twist.

The kids unveiled 1,308 pairs of socks that they collected as part of a drive to help the homeless.

The students collected most of the socks from other school children and they received financial donations allowing them to buy the balance of socks.

“It was a really good experience and I think helping the homeless is a very important thing, because they’re not as fortunate as the rest of us,” Iliana Strippa, a Grade 6 student, told Global News.

Students at Sherbrooke Academy Senior collected 1,308 pairs of white socks for the homeless. Event organized by non-profit organization Toe-to-Toe and executed by the kids in grade 6. @LBPSB pic.twitter.com/1pR2PgaVep — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) March 13, 2019

The sock drive originated last December, when the school was approached by Chris Costello, founder of Toe 2 Toe, a non-profit organization looking to help put new socks on the feet of the homeless.

“Working with these students, it’s thought-provoking. It’s inspiring and it’s nothing short of heartwarming,” Costello said.

Grade 6 students at Sherbrooke Academy Senior got a lesson in life as they collected 1,308 pairs of socks for the homeless. They were thrilled to be part of something that will help out the less fortunate. Details 5:30 PM on @Global_Montreal and https://t.co/1IVqlfq9HJ @LBPSB pic.twitter.com/CYDgbAqAAe — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) March 13, 2019

The socks will be collected by Acceuil Bonneau, a day centre for the homeless, and the pairs will be distributed to those in need.

The Grade 6 students were divided into groups and then went right to work planning, marketing and receiving the sock donations.

“This made me feel really good inside. And it really opened my eyes to see how many people are really less fortunate and that you really need to look around more,” Lorelai Fraser, a Grade 6 student said.

While the students are getting a formal education that will prepare them for their future, the sock drive project was a bit of a lesson in life.

And on this, their teacher is giving them perfect grades.

“I think it’s amazing,” said teacher Heather White. “I’m so proud of them.”