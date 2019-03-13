Innisfil housecleaner charged after allegedly defrauding elderly clients: South Simcoe police

A housecleaner in Innisfil has been charged after allegedly defrauding her elderly clients.

South Simcoe police say on Feb. 1, officers were called to a home in Innisfil after receiving a report of a theft.

Police say an elderly couple told officers they had been defrauded by their longtime housecleaner.

Officers say an investigation revealed numerous fraudulent cheques had been allegedly cashed on the couple’s bank account.

Police say on Feb. 3, the accused surrendered to police at the North Division.

Officers say 49-year-old Annette Collinson from Innisfil has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

Police say she was released from custody with a future court date.

According to police, officers are seeking more potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141.