Man charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Bradford last year

A man from East Gwillimbury has been charged after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Bradford last year.

South Simcoe police say on Oct. 27, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., a 40-year-old Bradford woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in the Holland Street West and West Park Avenue area.

READ MORE: Police seek to identify driver after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Barrie

Officers say on Tuesday, following a five-month investigation, a 71-year-old man from East Gwillimbury was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

“This was a classic textbook investigation where the investigators left no stone unturned following every piece of evidence to reach this outcome,” South Simcoe police deputy chief Robin McElary-Downer said in a news release. “We thank our community members for their assistance.”