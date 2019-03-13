Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Wednesday, March 13

Goooooood Morning!

It was very interesting to hear the reaction from players – and the coach – in the aftermath of the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 loss to San Jose last night. Sharks captain Joe Pavelski scored with only 4.3 seconds left, snapping in a one time set up from Timo Meier on a two-on-one break that developed after Nikolaj Ehlers tried to set up Andrew Copp in the slot at the other end of the ice.

But Head Coach Paul Maurice had a decidedly differing view on the decision making that led to the game winning goal.

The line of Ehlers, Hayes and Connor were a combined minus 11 on the night. Copp, Connor, Little and Perreault the goal scorers for the Jets who remain 1 point up on Nashville after the Predators lost 3-2 in Anaheim.

Arizona edged St. Louis 3-1 as the Blues remained 5 points off the pace in the Central. The Coyotes, with the win, now own the last playoff spot in the West. And Dallas is now only 7 points behind Winnipeg after a 2-0 win over Buffalo as Ben Bishop stopped 35 shots for his 3rd straight shutout.

Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau had a career high 6 point game with 3 goals and 3 assists in the Flames 9-4 blowout of New Jersey.

Pittsburgh’s Geno Malkin became the 88th member of the NHL’s 1000 point club with a pair of assists as the Penguins beat Washington 5-3. Columbus jumped out to a 5-1 lead, and then held off Boston 7-4. And Carey Price moved ahead of Jacques Plante for #1 on Montreal’s all time list with his 315th career win between the pipes as the Canadiens downed Detroit 3-1.

The defending champion Steinbach Pistons have taken a commanding 3 games to none lead over Winnipeg in their MJHL Quarterfinal round series after edging the Blues 3-2. Selkirk doubled Virden 4-2 to cut the Oil Capitals lead to 2-1 in that series.

A massive trade in the NFL late last night- although it won’t become official until 3 p.m. our time this afternoon. The NY Giants are sending superstar receiver Odell Beckham Junior to Cleveland for the Browns 1st and 3rd round picks in next month’s draft, along with Safety Jabrill Peppers- who was the Browns first rounder in the 2017 draft.

Not to be outdone, the NY Jets have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell on a 4 year deal worth 52.5 million dollars. Bell sat out all of 2018 to gain free agency – rather than agreeing to be “franchise tagged” for the 3rd straight year.

It was a “lose – lose” scenario for Oklahoma’s Russell Westbrook and the Utah fan “he got into it with” Monday Night in Salt Lake City. The NBA fined Westbrook 25 thousand dollars for using profane and threatening language in the exchange. And the Utah Jazz have banned Shane Keisel from all of their games, on an immediately- and permanently.

And Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov – both from the Toronto area – picked up wins to move into the Women’s Quarterfinal and Men’s round of 16 respectively at the Masters Tennis Tournament in Indian Wells, California.