March 13, 2019 1:49 am

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, March 12, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
RED DEER, Alta. – Vince Loschiavo’s power-play goal 7:28 into the third period was the winner as the Edmonton Oil Kings held off the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Trey Fix-Wolansky and Vladimir Alistrov also scored for the Oil Kings (40-18-8), who got 19 saves from Dylan Myskiw in net.

Dawson Barteaux and Jeff de Wit replied for the Rebels (33-26-6). Ethan Anders stopped 34 shots.

Edmonton was 1 for 2 on the power play and Red Deer was 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

GIANTS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Lukas Svejkovsky had a pair of goals, including the power-play winner, as Vancouver downed Seattle.

Justin Sourdif, Alex Kannok Leipert and Dylan Plouffe rounded out the attack for the Giants (47-15-4).

Henrik Rybinski was the lone scorer for the Thunderbirds (28-29-8).

WINTERHAWKS 4 SILVERTIPS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jake Gricius’s winner came 5:28 into the third period as the Winterhawks pulled away from Everett.

Reece Newkirk, Jared Freadrich and Lane Gilliss chipped in for Portland (40-20-6).

Bryce Kindopp scored for the Silvertips (46-16-4).

BLAZERS 5 CHIEFS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Zary and Orrin Centazzo had two goals apiece as the Blazers subdued Spokane.

Ryley Appelt also scored for Kamloops (26-32-7).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored for the Chiefs (37-21-7).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

