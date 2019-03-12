West Kelowna convenience store robbed twice in 12-hour span

Police in West Kelowna say they are investigating possible links between two robberies and a shoplifting incident this month.

According to police, the Mac’s convenience store on Boucherie Road was robbed on March 9th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Police say a male suspect entered the store and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets. Police added no threats of violence were made and no weapons were produced.

Then, on March 10th, at 5:40 a.m., the same store was robbed. Police say a male suspect demanded cash before leaving the store an undisclosed amount of cash and consumable goods, including chocolate bars and potato chips.

“As a result of their continued investigation, our front-line officers have identified a possible suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Police also believe that the same suspect was responsible for a shoplifting theft committed at a West Kelowna liquor store.

“RCMP continue to gather evidence in an effort to connect the suspect to other similar property crimes committed in West Kelowna over the past week.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.