March 11, 2019 2:29 pm

Armed suspect in two store robberies captured on surveillance cameras

By Online Journalist  Global News
Police are looking for this man, who was captured on surveillance cameras in two commercial robberies.

Winnipeg Police Service
Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a pair of commercial robberies.

The robberies took place within half an hour of each other at convenience stores on Ellice Avenue and Portage Avenue Feb. 27.

Police said the man was armed with a bat and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the Ellice store, before moving on to the Portage store.

There, he threatened an employee and again stole merchandise.

Both robberies were captured on video surveillance. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

