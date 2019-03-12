Provincial police investigating reports of underwear theft in Norfolk County

The OPP is investigating the alleged theft of underwear from a locker room in Norfolk County.

According to police, they’re looking into three separate incidents that happened at the Simcoe Recreation Centre between January and March 8.

An unknown suspect or suspects stole underwear from the boys’ changeroom while they were swimming, officers said.

OPP got a call about the alleged thefts last Friday.

They said the investigation showed there were two more thefts but those incidents weren’t reported to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477(TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message here.