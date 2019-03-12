Provincial police investigating reports of underwear theft in Norfolk County
The OPP is investigating the alleged theft of underwear from a locker room in Norfolk County.
According to police, they’re looking into three separate incidents that happened at the Simcoe Recreation Centre between January and March 8.
READ MORE: OPP investigate death in Norfolk County
An unknown suspect or suspects stole underwear from the boys’ changeroom while they were swimming, officers said.
OPP got a call about the alleged thefts last Friday.
They said the investigation showed there were two more thefts but those incidents weren’t reported to police.
READ MORE: Family robbed of steaks before dinner is served: Norfolk County OPP
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477(TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message here.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.