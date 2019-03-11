Man shot, killed in home in 100 Mile House, B.C.

A man has been shot and killed in 100 Mile House, B.C.

RCMP discovered the victim after being called to a home on Cedar Avenue early Sunday morning.

RCMP say the residence is well known to police.

While the investigation is in its early stages, officers say they have no information to suggest the public is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.