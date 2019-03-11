Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge homeless camp: lawyers

An evacuation order for a controversial homeless camp in Maple Ridge, B.C., has been lifted, according to the campers’ lawyers.

The Pivot Legal Society says the city must now allow campers to return and abide by previous court decisions regarding the rights of homeless people to sleep in public spaces overnight.

It added that the city must allow all homeless people in the community to access the site, not just “identified” residents who had previously been counted at the camp.

READ MORE: Police and fire crews move in on Maple Ridge homeless camp facing evacuation order

“The city must confront its homeless crisis rather than lean on tactics to empty the camp and threaten health and safety,” tweeted Pivot.

Global News has requested comment from the City of Maple Ridge.

WATCH: Maple Ridge homeless campers stage demonstration following eviction

Police and first responders cleared the camp on March 2, acting on an evacuation order that was issued in the wake of three fires that took place within a single week in the camp.

Residents were moved to a temporary shelter space on Lougheed Highway while city crews cleared the site.

READ MORE: More fires at controversial homeless camp in Maple Ridge

Earlier in February, police and city staff enforced an injunction on the camp, removing a warming tent and propane tanks over concerns about fire hazards.

WATCH: After years of controversy, Anita Place is finally evacuated by police and Maple Ridge city staff

The city had sought the order after at least six fires had been reported in the camp since it was erected in May 2017, one of which left a woman with serious burns.

Last Tuesday, Maple Ridge city council voted to move forward with a social housing plan, calling on city staff to put together a package of options with which to approach the province.

READ MORE: Housing minister decries ‘frustrating’ pace of housing in Maple Ridge, points to ‘roadblocks’

That plan is expected to return to council on Tuesday, March 12. Maple Ridge is also asking the province for $60 million to address housing issues and costs associated with the Anita Place camp.

Earlier this month, Housing Minister Selina Robinson decried the “frustrating” pace of housing solutions in Maple Ridge, citing “roadblocks” when dealing with the city.

Maple Ridge saw its first modular housing project open last October.

—With files from Sean Boynton