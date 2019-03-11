Hamilton teen facing multiple charges after attempting to stop police from towing vehicle
Hamilton police say they charged two teens on the weekend, one with obstructing an officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after he tried to block police from towing a vehicle.
READ MORE: Man faces charges after 4 collisions with stolen truck, found with fentanyl: Hamilton police
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when police pulled over a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling without a front plate in the Glassco Avenue and Dunsmure Road area.
Learning that the 18-year-old driver was under suspension and wanted for several other Highway Traffic Act violations, officers began to impound the vehicle when the suspect’s friend showed up and tried to prevent the Mercedes from being towed.
A 19-year-old, in a Mitsubishi Outlander, drove that vehicle around the block, over a sidewalk, and across a lawn at an unsafe speed during the attempt to block the tow.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigate shooting and robbery at illegal pot dispensary
He was taken into custody after officers secured his vehicle.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.