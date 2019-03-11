Hamilton teen facing multiple charges after attempting to stop police from towing vehicle

Hamilton police say they charged two teens on the weekend, one with obstructing an officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after he tried to block police from towing a vehicle.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when police pulled over a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling without a front plate in the Glassco Avenue and Dunsmure Road area.

Learning that the 18-year-old driver was under suspension and wanted for several other Highway Traffic Act violations, officers began to impound the vehicle when the suspect’s friend showed up and tried to prevent the Mercedes from being towed.

A 19-year-old, in a Mitsubishi Outlander, drove that vehicle around the block, over a sidewalk, and across a lawn at an unsafe speed during the attempt to block the tow.

He was taken into custody after officers secured his vehicle.

HPS is reminding #HamOnt that vehicles being driven by a suspended driver can be seized for 7 days (w exceptions). Yesterday, 2 males were arrested who confronted police regarding this legislation. https://t.co/iptEeILSTo pic.twitter.com/s67Po0Hbk1 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 11, 2019