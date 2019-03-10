Hamilton police investigate shooting and robbery at illegal pot dispensary

Hamilton Police are seeking witnesses after a shooting at an illegal pot dispensary in the city on Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. when officers were called to the dispensary at 275 King Street East for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an injured man, who was taken to hospital.

Police say it appears the shooting happened during a robbery.

.@HamiltonPolice officers searching for several suspects after a robbery and shooting at the Hamilton Village Dispensary on King Street E. @HPSCanine and tactical officers searching for several suspects who fled. Male transported to @HamHealthSci trauma center by @HPS_Paramedics pic.twitter.com/FbTKWDBnfH — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) March 10, 2019

The Hamilton Police Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating, along with the Make Safe Task Force.

Investigators will be canvassing the area for video surveillance footage and are asking any residents and business owners in the area with surveillance cameras to check footage for any suspicious people or vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Kevin Jones at 905-546-3821 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).