March 11, 2019 11:14 am

Montreal’s 6th snow removal operation of the season to begin Monday evening

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A woman digs her car out of a snowbank during a winter storm in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Montreal officials will launch their sixth snow removal operation of the season starting Monday at 7 p.m.

Crews are expected to be out in each borough to clear the streets and sidewalks.

The city estimates it will take about four days for all the snow to be removed.

At least 16 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Montreal on Sunday.

Environment Canada had warned of strong winds that could lead to blowing snow in certain areas.

City officials are asking residents to take note of parking restriction signs in order to facilitate operations.

