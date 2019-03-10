Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal area

A snowfall warning has been issued for much of southern Quebec including the Montreal area for Sunday.

Total accumulation is expected to be between 15 to 20 cm.

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds which could lead to blowing snow in certain areas.

WATCH: Montrealer’s Smart car doubles as a snow plow

The weather agency is recommending modifying non-essential travel plans.

Several flights in and out of Montreal have been delayed or cancelled and while Aéroports de Montreal has yet to issue any type of warning, it’s always a good idea to check your flight status before heading out to the airport.

Another issue to watch out for, according to Environment Canada, is snow accumulation on roofs.

In recent weeks, there have been several incidents across the province of roofs collapsing under the weight of snow.

WATCH: Roof collapses in Quebec

For its part, the Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) says that while our roofs are generally built to withstand the heavy snow of Quebec winters, it’s important to remain vigilant when snow accumulation is “exceptional or atypical.”

Signs to watch out for that could indicate stress on the structure include the following:

Cracks appearing on interior walls

Inside doors jamming or rubbing against the frame

Noticeable creaking noises

Warping or buckling of a ceiling

In case of multiple signs, the RBQ says the first thing to do is to evacuate the building and then take the necessary measures to have the snow removed from the roof.

While it’s possible to do the job yourself in some cases, the RBQ strongly recommends hiring qualified professionals to do it for you.