March 11, 2019 11:08 am

Man charged after allegedly killing roommate’s cat: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the cat was thrown with such force that it was killed.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A man has been charged after allegedly killing his roommate’s cat, police say.

Grey County OPP say on Friday, at around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on 30 Sideroad in the Township of Chatsworth, after receiving a report of cruelty to an animal.

Officers say an investigation revealed a man allegedly threw his roommate’s cat against a wall after the cat had urinated on his sandals.

Police say the cat was thrown with such force that it was killed.

Officers say 21-year-old Ryan Crocker, from Chatsworth, was charged with killing, injuring or endangering animals other than cattle.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on April 4.

Crime
