Man charged after allegedly killing roommate’s cat: OPP
A man has been charged after allegedly killing his roommate’s cat, police say.
Grey County OPP say on Friday, at around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on 30 Sideroad in the Township of Chatsworth, after receiving a report of cruelty to an animal.
Officers say an investigation revealed a man allegedly threw his roommate’s cat against a wall after the cat had urinated on his sandals.
Police say the cat was thrown with such force that it was killed.
Officers say 21-year-old Ryan Crocker, from Chatsworth, was charged with killing, injuring or endangering animals other than cattle.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on April 4.
