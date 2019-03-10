OHL Roundup: Sunday, March 10, 2019

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Liam Kirk scored a hat trick and Adam Timleck had a goal and three assists as the Peterborough Petes topped the North Bay Battalion 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cole Fraser and Nick Robertson also chipped in for the Petes (32-30-3).

Theo Calvas had two goals and an assist for North Bay (27-32-5) with Justin Brazeau adding a goal and two helpers. Mitchell Russell and Matthew Struthers had the other goals.

Tye Austin made 34 saves for the win in net as Christian Propp kicked out 30 shots in defeat.

Peterborough went 2 for 4 with the man advantage and the Battalion were scoreless on six power plays.

ICEDOGS 4 COLTS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ben Jones scored the winner on a power play in the second period as the IceDogs edged Barrie.

Akil Thomas, Kirill Maksimov and Ivan Lodnia rounded out the attack for Niagara (41-17-7).

Sam Rhodes, Aidan Brown and Ryan Suzuki erased a 3-0 deficit in the second period for the Colts (26-34-4).

—

SPITFIRES 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Nathan Staios scored the overtime winner and Cole Purboo had two goals and an assist to lift Windsor past the Greyhounds.

Luke Boka also scored for the Spitfires (25-33-8).

Keeghan Howdeshell struck twice and Zack Trott had the other goal for Sault Ste. Marie (41-16-8).

—

RANGERS 5 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Riley Damiani had a goal and three assists to lead Kitchener past the Storm.

Greg Meireles, Jonathan Yantsis, Rickard Hugg and Joseph Garreffa supplied the rest of the offence for the Rangers (32-29-4).

Fedor Gordeev and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for Guelph (37-18-10).

—

67’S 4 GENERALS 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Tye Felhaber scored twice and added an assist while Michael DiPietro stopped all 22 shots he faced as Ottawa shut out the Generals.

Kody Clark had a goal and three assists for the 67’s (48-12-5) and Marco Rossi had a goal and two helpers.

Kyle Keyser kicked out 38 shots for Oshawa (41-20-4).

—