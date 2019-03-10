White Rock issues RFP for reconstruction of windstorm-damaged pier

The City of White Rock has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to reconstruct its storm-damaged pier.

Proponents have until March 19 to submit plans for the White Rock Pier Reconstruction Marine Construction Contract.

According to the RFP posted on BC Bid, the city has assigned funding to reconstruct sections of the pier that were damaged and replace timber components outside of the areas that collapsed.

On Dec. 20, 2018, a powerful windstorm split the city’s iconic pier in two. The cost to fix the partially collapsed landmark is estimated at between $14 to $16 million — nearly triple the original estimate of between $5 and $6 million.

The $2-million gap in the revised cost estimate depends on whether White Rock council opts for a steel and concrete deck option or a timber pile and deck option.

The RFP states that when the final construction drawings are complete, there may be an adjustment in the amount of the work in order to meet available funds.

“As the work progresses and the costs are forecast and any contingency monies are consumed, there may be an adjustment in the quantities or size of the reconstructed portions of the structure to maximize the delivered reconstructed pier within the available funds,” the RFP reads.

The reconstructed sections will consist of a “more resilient structural system that looks similar to the original structure.”

The new structure comprises a modular system aimed at minimizing time on site for construction. It will also allow for “the possibility to raise the elevation of the deck in the future to accommodate sea level rise.”

The contract term for the successful bidder will be approximately four months, with work beginning in early April and set for completion on or before July 31.