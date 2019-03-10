QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, March 10, 2019

MONCTON, N.B. – Brady Pataki had two goals and an assist as the Moncton Wildcats routed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 10-1 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jeremy McKenna, Adam Capannelli, Aleksi Anttalainen, Jacob Hudson, Jacob Stewart, Tristan DeJong, Mika Cyr and Sean Stewart supplied the rest of the offence for Moncton (36-20-9).

Anderson MacDonald scored the lone goal for the Titan (8-52-5).

Francis Leclerc made 17 saves for the win in net. Tyriq Outen turned away 18-of-24 shots in 40 minutes before giving way to Mark Grametbauer, who made six saves in defeat.

The Wildcats were scoreless on three power plays and Acadie-Bathurst failed to score on seven opportunities.

MOOSEHEADS 6 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Arnaud Durandeau scored two goals and added an assist as Halifax used four second-period goals to down the Sea Dogs.

Ben Higgins, Jared McIsaac, Ostap Safin and Xavier Parent also chipped in for the Mooseheads (47-15-3).

Benjamin Gagne had a short-handed goal for Saint John (13-47-5).

—

VOLTIGEURS 7 OLYMPIQUES 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Gregor MacLeod had two goals and an assist and Pavel Koltygin also struck twice as the Voltigeurs shut out Gatineau.

Anthony Morrone stopped all 14 shots he faced for the shutout for Drummondville (50-12-3). Maxime Comtois, Charles-Edouard Drouin and Brandon Skubel rounded out the attack.

Creed Jones stopped 18-of-24 shots in 40 minutes before giving way to Remi Poirier, who made 17 saves in relief for the Olympiques (23-36-6).