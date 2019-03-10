Ottawa Gee-Gees come from behind to beat Saskatchewan Huskies for women’s bronze

The Ottawa Gee-Gees won bronze at the U Sports women’s basketball championships Sunday, roaring back from a 19-point first-half deficit to beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 63-62.

Sarah Besselink scored 13 points for the fourth-seeded Gee-Gees.

Sabine Dukate had 15 points for the third-seeded Huskies, while Summer Masikewich had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Number one seed Laval Rouge et Or face second-seeded McMaster Marauders for gold later Sunday.

Neither school has won the Bronze Baby. The Marauders are making its debut in the final, while the Rouge et Or finished runner-up to the McGill Martlets at the 2017 national tournament.

The Huskies raced out to a 19-12 lead to end the first quarter, then went ahead by 19 in the second before taking a 41-27 advantage into the halftime break.

But the Gee-Gees battled back in the third, and took a 48-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Gee-Gees went up by seven points in the fourth before Dukate connected from three-point range to pull the Huskies to within a point twice in the final three minutes. A shot by Masikewich bounced off the rim at the final buzzer.