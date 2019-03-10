Conservatives launch Letherspeak.ca to urge Jody Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin affair

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is continuing his call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to allow Jody Wilson-Raybould to provide a full account of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

On Sunday, Scheer announced that his party has launched a website, Letherspeak.ca, encouraging the public to put pressure on Trudeau and his government.

“We want Jody Wilson-Raybould to have a chance to respond to recent developments in this scandal, ” Scheer said.

Wilson-Raybould, the former attorney general who says she faced pressure from senior Liberals to interfere in the corruption case against SNC-Lavalin, has been limited in what she can say about the events.

Trudeau waived cabinet confidentiality and solicitor-client privilege so Wilson-Raybould could provide testimony to the House of Commons justice committee late last month, but she was unable to comment on what had occurred after she was shuffled out of the attorney general position or remark on her dealings with the director of public prosecutions.

Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts delivered testimony Wednesday that addressed the period after Wilson-Raybould was moved to veterans affairs.

Opposition members of the justice committee want Wilson-Raybould to testify again and have forced an emergency meeting on the matter scheduled for Wednesday.

Wilson-Raybould, who resigned from cabinet but remains a member of the Liberal caucus, has said she would go before the committee if asked to make a second appearance.