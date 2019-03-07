Emergency meeting called as opposition seeks additional testimony from Jody Wilson-Raybould

Opposition members of the House of Commons committee probing the SNC-Lavalin scandal have called for an emergency meeting on whether Jody Wilson-Raybould should be asked to provide further testimony.

On Thursday, NDP and Conservative MPs serving on the justice committee said they submitted letters to the committee clerk requesting further study on the SNC-Lavalin case, which will trigger an emergency meeting to be held within five days.

At the meeting, MPs will consider inviting the former justice minister to provide additional testimony into allegations that senior Liberals tried to interfere in the bribery case against SNC-Lavalin.

In identical letters, Conservatives Michael Cooper, Michael Barrett, Dave MacKenzie, and NDP MP Murray Rankin said Wednesday’s testimony from Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts and privy council clerk Michael Wernick was “in parts contradictory” and lacked the credibility of Wilson-Raybould’s.

“Canadians deserve to hear the full truth so that they can decide the level of corruption in this government,” the letters stated.

The committee’s Liberal majority previously voted to debate calling further witnesses until its next meeting, which won’t take place until March 19.

On Wednesday, following Butts’ testimony, Wilson-Raybould that she would appear before the committee again if asked.

She said in a statement her previous testimony “was not a complete account but only a detailed summary.”

Wilson-Raybould said the government’s order-in-council, which partly waived solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidentiality to allow her to testify late last month, only applied to her stint as attorney general.

“If that should ever change, though, please feel free to reach out,” Wilson-Raybould said.

