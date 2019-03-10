Fire damages business north of Young’s Point

A business north of Young’s point was damaged by a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 40 Selwyn Township Firefighters responded to the call around 1:15 at Rockland Homes and Cottages on Highway 28.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the attic.

Crews attacked the flames from the outside of the building and were able to knock the fire down.

A portion of the roof in the middle of the building collapsed into the structure.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified to help determine what caused the fire.