Investigations
March 10, 2019 12:19 pm

Fire damages business north of Young’s Point

By Videographer  Global News
Niki Anastasakis
A A

A business north of Young’s point was damaged by a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 40 Selwyn Township Firefighters responded to the call around 1:15 at Rockland Homes and Cottages on Highway 28.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the attic.

READ MORE: Saturday night Peterborough house fire leaves 8 people without a home

Crews attacked the flames from the outside of the building and were able to knock the fire down.

A portion of the roof in the middle of the building collapsed into the structure.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified to help determine what caused the fire.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
fire near youngs point
fire youngs point
Peterborough
Peterborough Fire
Rockland Homes and Cottages
Young's Point

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.