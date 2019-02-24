Canada
February 24, 2019 4:26 pm

Saturday night Peterborough house fire leaves 8 people without a home

By Videographer  Global News

Peterborough fire leaves 8 people without a home

A A

Eight people have been left without a home after a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday night.

The fire happened just after 10 p.m. on Victory Drive.

READ MORE: Dryer fire at Peterborough home displaces six

According to Peterborough Fire Department, the cause of the fire was due to a cooking incident in a basement unit.

Three pets also had to be rescued, officials say.

WATCH: Fire destroys country home near Peterborough

The Peterborough Disaster Trust Fund is providing assistance to the people displaced.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Report an error
8 without home
cooking fire
Fire
Firefighters
news
Peterborough
Peterborough Disaster Trust Fund
peterborough fire department
Peterborough House Fire
victory drive

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.