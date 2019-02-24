Saturday night Peterborough house fire leaves 8 people without a home
Eight people have been left without a home after a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday night.
The fire happened just after 10 p.m. on Victory Drive.
According to Peterborough Fire Department, the cause of the fire was due to a cooking incident in a basement unit.
Three pets also had to be rescued, officials say.
The Peterborough Disaster Trust Fund is providing assistance to the people displaced.
Damage is estimated at $30,000.
