Dryer fire at Peterborough home displaces six

A dryer malfunction is being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a residence on Champlain Crescent in the city’s north end for a reported structure fire.

According to platoon chief Shaun McClintock, firefighters were met with heavy brown smoke from the upper level of the home.

Fire crews quickly gained access to the origin and extinguished the fire.

“Damage was confined to a living area within the residence,” he said.

No one was injured but six occupants were displaced and the Peterborough Disaster Trust Fund is assisting them with relocation.

Damage is estimated at $15,000,

WATCH: Firefighters advising people to be aware of dryer hazards following house fire

