Four men charged with murder, another wanted in the case of a man’s body found in Strathcona County in September

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is putting out a public request for help in finding a man wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Aldane Mesquita. They’ve also charged four other men in the case.

According to RCMP, Mesquita’s body was found on a rural property in Strathcona County on Sept. 13, of last year.

Mesquita’s body was identified on Sept. 29, and his death was ruled a homicide on Dec. 20.

Police are looking for Christian Nyabirungu, 35, of Edmonton. In a release from Strathcona RCMP on Mar. 9, police say, “He has ties to Edmonton, Alberta, North Battleford, Saskatchewan and he has family in Montreal, Quebec.”

Nyabirungu is described as a black man, standing six feet, two inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The other Edmonton men charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are Omar Abdirizak Omar, 33; Clement Fofie, 34; and Roger Rurangwa, 31. Mohammed Jawara, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police ask you not to approach Nyabirungu if you come into contact with him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

In an obituary, Mesquita, also referred to as “Dale,” was noted as “a proud father who enjoyed travelling, making memories on the beach, reading, and going to Chuck E. Cheese with Leo,” his son.

If you have any information on Nyabirungu’s whereabouts, or about the case, contact Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.