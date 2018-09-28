Body found east of Edmonton identified, cause of death unknown

A little over two weeks after a man’s body was discovered in a rural area east of Edmonton, the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit says it has identified him as 33-year-old Aldane Mesquita of Edmonton and is hoping someone from the public can provide a tip about what happened to him.

Police released the man’s identity on Friday but said a medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

At about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers were called to an industrial area in rural Strathcona County where a body had been discovered, police said.

The RCMP are asking the public for any information they may have on Mesquita or what happened to him that may assist in the investigation of his death. They said investigators are also seeking tips about a white cube van they believe is connected, however, they did not say why.

“RCMP have already identified and spoken with the registered owner but are seeking information from the public if the van was seen in their neighbourhoods or in their travels between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.