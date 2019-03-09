30 people hurt after plane hits severe turbulence en route to New York

Thirty people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after their flight was hit with strong turbulence prior to landing in New York. The flight landed safely at New York’s Kennedy International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The New York City fire department tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, saying emergency medical personnel and the city’s Port Authority were on scene at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to ABC News that a Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 landed safely at 5:35 p.m., after declaring an emergency and reporting that several passengers were injured due to turbulence. The flight was headed to New York from Istanbul.

Spokesman Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told The Associated Press that 28 people were taken to Jamaica Hospital after the plane landed. One had a broken leg and others suffered bumps, bruises and cuts.

Coleman said most of the passengers and some crew members were treated inside an airport terminal.

Turkish Airlines Flight 1 encountered the turbulence about 45 minutes before landing at JFK, Coleman said.

#FDNY confirms total patients treated at JFK Airport following a turbulent flight have been downgraded to 29 non-life-threatening injuries. FDNY continues to operate on scene. — FDNY (@FDNY) March 10, 2019

The plane was carrying more than 300 passengers and crew members.

It was the second safety incident at a New York-area airport on Saturday. Earlier, an Air Transat flight from Montreal made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey over reports of smoke in the cargo hold.

Runways were shut down for more than half an hour.

#FDNY is currently treating 32 passengers with non-life-threatening injuries at JFK airport. FDNY EMS is working with Port Authority on scene, and the situation is developing. — FDNY (@FDNY) March 10, 2019

–With files from the Associated Press