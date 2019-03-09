‘Let’s break some plastic ceilings’: Barbie celebrates 60th with new role models

In the words of Aqua’s 1997 pop hit: “Come on Barbie, let’s go party!”

Barbie celebrated her 60th anniversary on Saturday and International Women’s Day on Friday with new dolls inspired by real, successful women added to its “Role Model” collection.

“The Barbie role model program is Mattel’s way of honouring women who are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls,” said Lisa Perry, brand manager for Mattel Canada, in a statement.

Barbie has had more than 200 careers throughout her history. The company launched the Dream Gap project in 2018, which aims to raise money from sold dolls to support organizations who are helping girls reach their full potential.

Barbie is saluting more than 20 women around the world ranging from 19 to 85 years old.

The role models include a Maori journalist, an artist, a mountaineer, a director, a scientist, a surfer a truck driver, a boxer, an aviation pioneer, a conservationist, a mathematician, a chef, a ballerina — and a Canadian Olympic ice dancer.

Virtue gets dolled up

Tessa Virtue, donning her red dress she wore in the free dance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, is officially a Barbie.

“That dress was a no-brainer,” she told The Morning Show on Friday.

Virtue said she grew up playing with Barbies — imagining herself as a gymnastics coach, a teacher, and an astronaut — and “toting them everywhere.”

“I know now that that was the way that I was exploring my world and my surroundings, and thinking about what I was capable of because my Barbie could do and be anything,” she said. “That’s really powerful.”

“So excited and honoured to be part of it,” Virtue tweeted Wednesday. “More to come, need to collect my emotions first.”

Virtue and Moir ended the Pyeongchang Games as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with three gold and two silver medals.

The Barbie website called Virtue “one-half of a team known for their legendary elegance, athleticism, innovation, and their unparalleled ability to skate in unison.”

“Tessa, like other honourees, was chosen because through hard work, determination and dedication, she shows girls every day that you can be anything,” Perry said.

