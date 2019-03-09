Single new case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House, 18 total cases in B.C.

Measles has found its way into the Interior of B.C.

Interior Health said Saturday it had confirmed a single case of the disease in 100 Mile House, bringing the total number of cases in B.C. to 18.

The health authority said the case, which was likely contracted outside the province, is the only one confirmed in the region and is not connected to the outbreak of cases in Metro Vancouver.

Despite saying the risk to the public is considered low, Interior Health says it is following up with people who may have been in contact with the patient to determine immunization status, and is releasing a list of locations where people may have been exposed:

Tim Hortons, 100 Miles House – Feb. 28, 4-6:30 p.m.

Spruce Hills Resort, 108 Mile Ranch – March 1, 7-11 p.m.

Interlakes Market and Canco, Lone Butte – March 2, 5-7:30 p.m.

Interlakes Regional Library, Lone Butte – March 2, 5:30-8:15 p.m.

Smitty’s Restaurant, 100 Mile House – March 3, 2:30-6 p.m.

Spruce Hills Resort, 108 Mile Ranch – March 3, 4:15-7:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at any of those locations on the dates and times listed is being urged to check their vaccination status immediately.

The last case confirmed in B.C. was announced on Wednesday, when Fraser Health said they were investigating a case within Metro Vancouver that was linked to the current outbreak there.

Saturday also brought news of at least three confirmed cases of whooping cough on the South Coast.

The first one was confirmed at Ecole Laura Secord Elementary in Vancouver, while two schools on Vancouver Island have each seen one case: one in Saanich at Mount Douglas Secondary School and another at the Chalk Board Theatre Program in Duncan.

Measles also made its way out east this weekend, with Niagara Region Public Health confirming Saturday a person travelled through Pearson Airport last month after contracting the disease while abroad.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread through coughs and sneezes and remain airborne for hours. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes along with a rash that can cover most of the body.

Those who have been vaccinated against measles are safe from contracting the disease.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this week he has seen a “significant” rise in vaccination rates since measles first broke out in Vancouver a month ago.

— With files from Emily Lazatin