Fraser Health confirms new case of measles in Metro Vancouver area, bringing total to 16

Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Metro Vancouver area — but it’s not clear where it happened.

The region’s 16th case is connected to the current outbreak in Vancouver, which is linked to three francophone schools within the city, Fraser Health said Wednesday.

The health authority said a measles patient was immediately isolated Wednesday before they became contagious and said the public was not exposed any further.

Officials would not confirm the identity of the patient, nor where the case was located.

The new case came after Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confirmed two others on Feb. 27 — they, too, were linked to the French-language schools.

Both of those patients received follow-up care and had come into contact with people who had contracted the virus.

Of the 16 current cases, 13 have been connected to students at École Jules‐Verne, École Rose des Vents and École Anne‐Hébert, while three were contracted in Asia.

VCH announced another two cases of measles on Feb. 24, that weren’t linked to the schools. In those cases, patients contracted the virus while travelling.

One of those patients then travelled to Edmonton, prompting an alert in Alberta.

Two other cases were reported on Feb. 22, both in residents of the Fraser Valley.

One of them was connected to the school outbreak, however officials weren’t able to pinpoint the source of the other case.

In response to the outbreak, which has shone a light on the low vaccination rate in Vancouver schools, the B.C. government has announced it is planning to introduce mandatory immunization registration in time for the new school year in September.

With files from Simon Little and Richard Zussman