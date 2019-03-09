Person with measles passed through Pearson airport, Grimsby hospital

Niagara Region Public Health says a person infected with measles passed through Pearson International Airport and attended a Grimsby hospital, potentially exposing the public to the highly-contagious virus.

Officials said they acquired the infection while travelling outside of Canada before attending public areas on Feb. 22 and 27.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health confirms measles case of unvaccinated infant

Health officials released a list of possible exposure locations on Friday and are asking anyone who was in these areas to watch for signs and symptoms of measles and ensure their vaccination records are up-to-date.

Possible exposure on Feb. 22, 2019

Departing Cathay Pacific flight number 5249 from Siem Reap, Cambodia at 11:20 a.m. to Hong Kong

Arriving Cathay Pacific flight number 5249 at 3 p.m. in Hong Kong

Departing Air Canada flight number 16 from Hong Kong at 4:30 p.m. to Pearson airport

Arriving Air Canada flight number 16 from Hong Kong at Pearson airport’s terminal one at 6:20 p.m.

Pearson airport from 6:20 to 9:30 p.m.

Story continues below

READ MORE: In Madagascar, parents trudge for miles to vaccinate their kids against a deadly measles outbreak

Health authorities also said the man later attended the emergency room and x-ray unit at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby on Feb. 27 between 3 p.m. and midnight.

News of this case comes just days after Toronto Public Health confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated infant and as the West Coast deals with an acute outbreak of the virus.

“Measles starts with cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and fever,” Niagara public health said in a statement.

READ MORE: 3 Alberta kids in isolation after potentially being exposed to measles at airport

“After about four days a rash begins on the face and moves down the body. There may be white spots inside the mouth.”

Anyone who develops these symptoms should call a doctor ahead of time before attending a doctor’s office, walk-in clinic or emergency department so that healthcare staff can prepare for their arrival and manage care.

For more information on measles or to find a health clinic, visit the Niagara public health website.

WATCH: Toronto Public Health confirms one case of measles in Toronto