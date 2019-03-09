Surrey RCMP seeking missing woman

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.

Kayla Amy Smith was last seen on February 24, 2019 when she left Winnipeg on a flight to Vancouver. She has made very limited contact with her family since then. She had been active on Facebook for awhile, but has stopped activity.

Kayla Smith is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian female, 180 cm tall, medium built (70 kg), with blonde hair. No clothing description is available, as she has access to a change of clothing. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers (if they wish to remain anonymous) at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file. number 2019-32467.

