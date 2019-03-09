Woman in custody after man dies in stabbing at Mississauga apartment

Peel Regional Police say a woman is in custody after a man died in a stabbing at a Mississauga apartment.

Const. Taryn Hill told reporters officers and paramedics were called to a building on Ann Street, near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East, at 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

“Upon arrival we did locate a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. A short time later the victim was pronounced (dead) on scene,” she said.

READ MORE: Man in custody after woman, 74, found dead in Mississauga

Hill said a woman was taken into custody a short time later.

It’s unclear if the woman and the man were known to each other.

As of early Saturday, there was no word on potential charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

NEW: @PeelPoliceMedia say they’re at the scene of a stabbing at an apartment on Ann Street, near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East in #Mississauga. Crews were called here at 10:20 p.m. Police say @Peel_Paramedics took the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/P0QiCUqIHn — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) March 9, 2019

.@PeelPoliceMedia Const. @OfficerTaryn provides an update to reporters on the fatal stabbing at an apartment building on Ann Street in #Mississauga. Police clarified the victim died at the building and not at hospital. Forensics officers are currently processing the scene. pic.twitter.com/mNDL3MjZIF — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) March 9, 2019