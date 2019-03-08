R. Kelly accuser speaks after alleging singer had sex with her in Detroit when she was 13 years old

R. Kelly had “no right to take advantage of me when I was only a 13-year-old child,” said a now-30-year-old woman who alleges that the singer had sex with her on numerous occasions.

That’s according to allegations addressed in a statement that was released Friday through Gloria Allred, the unnamed woman’s lawyer.

In the statement, she took issue with Kelly’s denials in the face of numerous charges of aggravated sexual abuse — but this case is separate from those which are the subject of charges that were filed last month.

In the statement, Allred said her client has been “interviewed by law enforcement and has answered all of their questions.”

“If necessary, she is willing to testify under oath about her allegations,” she added.

The woman said in the statement that “listening to R. Kelly’s denials about what he did to underage girls like me was very hurtful. He needs to tell the truth and he needs to stop playing the victim.

“He was the adult and I was the child. He had no right to take advantage of me when I was only a 13-year-old child.”

It came after CBS 2 Chicago reported Wednesday that Kelly is being investigated in Detroit over allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl and gave her herpes four years later.

The report said the girl was visiting her mother when she spoke with a friend who was serving as Kelly’s assistant, unnamed sources told the network.

She alleged that she first had sex with Kelly at a hotel in Detroit on Dec. 30, 2001, and again at a recording studio in the city weeks later.

The girl spent four years visiting Kelly at a home in Atlanta, where she alleged that he infected her with herpes when she was 17 years old.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig told CBS on Wednesday that the department was “eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim.”

The allegations emerged after Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that involve four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged incidents occurred.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty, and he dismissed the allegations as “stupid” in a CBS This Morning interview this week.

Initially released, Kelly was jailed again over unpaid child support totalling over US$160,000.

Kelly has said he can’t pay the money to his ex-wife Drea because he said she’s “destroying my name” and that he can’t work.