Hamilton police charge five with drug-related offences following traffic stop

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested five out-of-town suspects following a traffic stop in the city that uncovered a stash of drugs.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police observed a black BMW travelling at a high rate of speed on King William Street, east of Ferguson Avenue North.

A short time later, police say an unknown object was thrown from the front seat area to the rear.

A traffic stop conducted by police observed evidence to support the presence of illicit drugs in plain view, within reach of the driver and front seat passenger.

A continued investigation resulted in the discovery of crystal meth, crack cocaine and further evidence to support the trafficking of illicit drugs.

The vehicle has been held for further examination and all of its occupants were taken into custody.

Five people, aged 17 to 47, are now facing charges.