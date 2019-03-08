Going away for March Break? Here are some tips from Hamilton police
Hamilton police are sharing some tips for those who are going away for March Break.
Police are urging residents not to post anything about their trip on social media while they are away.
Hamilton police are also advising homeowners to lock their doors and windows.
Other tips include setting your lights on a timer, and having a trusted friend or relative check on your home, clear away any snow, and pick up newspapers and flyers.
