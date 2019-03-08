Going away for March Break? Here are some tips from Hamilton police

Hamilton police are sharing some tips for those who are going away for March Break.

Police are urging residents not to post anything about their trip on social media while they are away.

March Break travel plans ? Remember. Don't post on social media about your trip while you are still away. Lock your windows and doors. Set your lights to a timer. Have a trusted friend or relative check on your home, clear snow, pick up the paper etc… Have Fun. Be Safe. pic.twitter.com/bngIh8x5CL — HPS Crime Prevention (@HPSCrimePrevent) March 8, 2019

Hamilton police are also advising homeowners to lock their doors and windows.

Other tips include setting your lights on a timer, and having a trusted friend or relative check on your home, clear away any snow, and pick up newspapers and flyers.