March 7, 2019 1:57 pm

Winnipeg’s housing market sizzles into March

Winnipeg’s housing market continues to sizzle with another month of increased sales.

A total of 724 homes were sold around Winnipeg in February according to Winnipeg Realtors. That’s up 6 per cent compared to the same month in 2018.

The majority of the transactions were detached houses, with homes selling for an average of $327,000.

The number of homes sold in January was 634, an increase of 11 per cent over the same month last year.

Sales are up 8 per cent year to date, and only 2 per cent behind the record-setting pace of 2016.

A Royal LePage survey released in December showed Winnipeg’s housing market is expected to increase by 1.3 per cent in 2019.
