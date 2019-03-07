New Transcona library opens doors to public

Transcona has turned the page on its brand new, 13,831-square foot library.

The $6.5 million Transcona Library, which opened Thursday, features meeting and study spaces, a family literacy playground, an outdoor reading deck, and other amenities.

“Libraries are a vital part of building healthy and thriving communities,” said Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman.

“Over the last several years, council has approved significant investments in rebuilding libraries across Winnipeg, and it’s exciting that today we get to open the new Transcona Library, providing an updated and accessible facility for people to meet, learn and grow.”

Students from Joseph Teres School were invited to the grand opening of the beautiful new Transcona Library at 1 Transcona Blvd. They even got to perform the ribbon cutting and meet Mayor Brian Bowman! pic.twitter.com/iIt74TApJZ — River East Transcona (@RETSDschools) March 7, 2019

The library’s construction – identified in 2013 by council as a priority – replaces the former Transcona Library, which was built in the 1960s and had inadequate accessibility and parking for present-day users.

Over 40,000 thousand books, movies and more were moved to the new location over the past two weeks from the former library on Victoria Avenue West.

