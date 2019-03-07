3 arrested for firing live ammunition in Burnaby’s Confederation Park

A nighttime target practice session led to three arrests in North Burnaby on Wednesday night.

Burnaby RCMP were called to Confederation Park around 8:40 p.m. after receiving numerous reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman firing shots at a homemade target and into Burrard Inlet.

Police arrested the trio, who are all in their early twenties and are now facing weapons charges.

They also seized a .22-calibre rifle along with ammunition and the target.

There were no reports of injuries.

Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Moe said a police dog team searched the area for any other people who may have been involved.

Neighbours in the area told Global News they heard multiple shots, followed by screams after police arrived.

“I heard a woman screaming, and then a bunch of male voice who I assumed were cops yelling, ‘Get on the ground, get on the ground,'” Tina Beads said.

The outskirts of the park looked like “a scene from a movie,” she added.

The three people arrested are not known to police, and officers don’t believe there’s any risk to the public.