Canada
March 6, 2019 1:38 pm

Lone seal hunter found dead off the coast of southern Labrador: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Police in southern Labrador say they do no suspect foul play in the death of a 66-year-old seal hunter whose body was found in the water, about 11 kilometres from the remote coastal community of Black Tickle.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jolene Garland says the man’s body was found Monday night near Double Islands.

She says the man, who was from Black Tickle, was on his own.

As well, Garland says the victim did not fall through the ice and was not riding a snowmobile at the time.

The province’s medical examiner has been called in to determine the cause of death.

The man’s name was not released.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Black Tickle
Cpl. Jolene Garland
Garland
seal hunter
seal hunter found dead

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.